"This Has to Stop" - Mike Lindell Announces LAWSUITS Against the U.S. Government and the FBI

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"Everything I had was in that phone."
"We are going on the offense, and this is gonna stop. The whole world better be watching this because we're going to stop this now. Otherwise, they're coming for all of us; they're coming for you."
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