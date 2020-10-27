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🎙MMC🎙 Red Hills Rancher Sheds Light On Cattle Business & How It Affects You
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31 views • October 27, 2020
On this episode of Man Made Communications we speak with Red Hills Rancher, Owner of Alexander Farms.
He's a Navy veteran, fifth generation land owner, second generation regenerative rancher, and if that wasn't all he's also winner of the Indigo Ag Carbon Cup for Kansas 2020
Get his the exclusive point of view on the supply chain, sustainability and what he thinks could save America, and the world for that matter.
Click the links below and follow him, you wont be disappointed:
https://tiktok.com/redhillsrancher
https://instagram.com/redhillsrancher
https://twitter.com/redhillsrancher
https://youtube.com/redhillsrancher
https://facebook.com/redhillsrancher
Always Ready!
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He's a Navy veteran, fifth generation land owner, second generation regenerative rancher, and if that wasn't all he's also winner of the Indigo Ag Carbon Cup for Kansas 2020
Get his the exclusive point of view on the supply chain, sustainability and what he thinks could save America, and the world for that matter.
Click the links below and follow him, you wont be disappointed:
https://tiktok.com/redhillsrancher
https://instagram.com/redhillsrancher
https://twitter.com/redhillsrancher
https://youtube.com/redhillsrancher
https://facebook.com/redhillsrancher
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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