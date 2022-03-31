© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Rogan | "It's A Cult Now" - Social Media Created an Echo Chamber of Group-Thinking Hypochondriacs
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 31, 2022
Joe Rogan | "It's A Cult Now" - Social Media Created an Echo Chamber of Group-Thinking Hypochondriacs
Clip from: The JRE #1798 - Michael Shellenberger. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6kc8Usp2Iv8gGrheicdpOM?si=e1cc63de33134c5e - March 30, 2022 - 2 hr 39 min.
Michael Shellenberger is an author, president of the non-profit research group Environmental Progress, and a candidate for the governorship of California. His most recent book, "San Franciscko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," is available now.
Joe Rogan: "...all of these crazy people who are hypochondriacs have grouped up together, and they're enforcing each other. And this one guy was wearing a respirator... Why are you wearing a respirator? Are you gonna wear this in five years?”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. The Vigilant Fox - March 30, 2022.
Joe Rogan | "It's A Cult Now" - Social Media Created an Echo Chamber of Group-Thinking Hypochondriacs
Joe Rogan, Cult Now, Social Media, Echo Chamber, GroupThinking Hypochondriacs, March 30 2022
Clip from: The JRE #1798 - Michael Shellenberger. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6kc8Usp2Iv8gGrheicdpOM?si=e1cc63de33134c5e - March 30, 2022 - 2 hr 39 min.
Michael Shellenberger is an author, president of the non-profit research group Environmental Progress, and a candidate for the governorship of California. His most recent book, "San Franciscko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," is available now.
Joe Rogan: "...all of these crazy people who are hypochondriacs have grouped up together, and they're enforcing each other. And this one guy was wearing a respirator... Why are you wearing a respirator? Are you gonna wear this in five years?”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. The Vigilant Fox - March 30, 2022.
Joe Rogan | "It's A Cult Now" - Social Media Created an Echo Chamber of Group-Thinking Hypochondriacs
Joe Rogan, Cult Now, Social Media, Echo Chamber, GroupThinking Hypochondriacs, March 30 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.