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"Israel Hit 7,600 Targets in Iran —But 70% of Iran's Missile Launchers Are Still Active and Firing"
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Israel just carried out one of the largest military strikes in modern history — hitting 7,600 targets inside Iran in a sustained, multi-wave campaign that shocked the entire world. Missiles, drones, and bunker-busting bombs rained down on Iranian air defenses, missile facilities, military bases, and command centers. By every traditional measure, it looked like a decisive and historic victory. But here is the brutal truth nobody is talking about enough. Seventy percent of Iran's missile launchers survived — and they are still firing. Despite the unprecedented scale of Israel's operation, Iran's deeply buried tunnels, mobile launcher units, and decades-long strategy of dispersal allowed the majority of its most dangerous weapons to survive intact. Iran did not go silent. It fired back before the smoke even cleared. In this video, we break down exactly what Israel targeted and why, how Iran's missile network was built specifically to survive this kind of assault, what Iran's continued firing means for Israel's security and the entire Middle East, and where this conflict is headed next — escalation, stalemate, or something far more dangerous. This is not just a military story. It is a turning point that will reshape the balance of power across the region for years to come. If you want the real picture behind the headlines — the numbers, the strategy, and the stakes — this video gives you everything the mainstream coverage is missing. Watch until the end, because the final chapter of this story is the most important one.
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iranisrael hit 7600 targets in iranmissile launchers still active and firing
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