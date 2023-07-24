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We've Run out of Time! Lynette Zang's Urgent Warning for SILVER, GOLD and CBDC!
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234 views • July 24, 2023

Yankee Stacking
Jul 21, 2023 #FedNow #Gold #Silver
In my follow-up interview with Lynette Zang, we discuss the impact of the launch of FedNow, the Federal Reserve's Central Bank Digital Currency "plumbing" and the specific effects on silver and gold. We talk about the interbank service or “wholesale” digital currency and when the “retail” digital currency will arrive. Listen to Lynette and I break down the threat of a CBDC to cash and our freedom. Lynette is an economist, a former investment banker, a chief market analyst, hard-core gold and silver stacker, passionate prepper and featured on Kitco News, Stansberry Research, and other YouTube channels. Watch as we answer the questions on how the spot price of gold and silver will be determined, if precious metals will be priced in CBDC, whether stackers will be able to buy and sell silver and gold, if gold and silver will be made illegal again, if states will be able to stop a retail CBDC, and many more. There is a growing danger that the FED, Treasury, and US government as they systematically destroy physical currency and create digital tyranny. The next economic crisis will usher in new stimulus via a retail CBDC. And a dollar collapse will bring in the financial "reset" the powers-that-be are already planning! Whether it's silver rounds, silver bars, silver coins, or gold coins, Lynette urges people to protect their wealth by stacking physical gold and silver. 🥇🥈 GET YOUR ONLINE GOLD AND SILVER HERE ➡ https://sdbullion.com/yankee 🔔 TEST YOUR METALS WITH THE POCKET PINGER! ➡ https://bit.ly/3gvYynx 💪🏼 HOLD OUR US GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE ➡ http://conventionofstates.com/?ref=64901 👚 Buy Yankee Stacking Merch: https://bit.ly/2RavbtA 💲 SAVE $50 with Yankee's Gold/Silver IRA custodian: https://bit.ly/2EpFMhb 🔘 Get your StickerMule stickers with a $10 discount: https://bit.ly/30j1oUL 🅿 Venmo / Zelle / Email: [email protected] 💌 Mailing Address: Yankee Stacking, PO Box 671, Londonderry, NH 03053 💕 My uPVC Coin Flips ➡ https://amzn.to/3lQgoml 💕 My Half Dollar Guardhouse 📦 ➡ https://amzn.to/2HLTVU8 💕 My Quarter Guardhouse 📦 ➡ https://amzn.to/3F370V3 💕 My 🎤 ➡ https://amzn.to/36n0ff5 💕 My🎤 Stand ➡ https://amzn.to/2FRn3se 💕 My🎤 to iPhone Adapter ➡ https://amzn.to/3fYZEa5 💕 My📱Camera Tripod ➡ https://amzn.to/3wf8xTb 💕 My Computer Monitor ➡ https://amzn.to/35ei67S 💕 My Coin/Mouse Mat ➡ https://amzn.to/2sdfFnq 💕 My Prepper Bidet (Who needs TP!) ➡ https://amzn.to/2PwTkJT 💕 My Digital Scale ➡ https://amzn.to/2Pas2tn 💕 My Mini Water Filter ➡ https://amzn.to/2REpPIr 💕 My Family Sized Water Filter ➡ https://amzn.to/2AM5ri1 💕 My Emergency Food ➡ https://amzn.to/344wlL6 DISCLAIMERS/TERMS/RULES: ▶︎ I am not a professional financial adviser, nor do I offer financial advice. This video is for entertainment only. Please consult your investment and tax experts for financial advice. ▶︎ This channel adheres to Google and YouTube's Terms of Service, Privacy Policies and Community Guidelines. ▶︎ I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Some of the above links are affiliate links where I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. ▶︎ Official Disclaimers: https://bit.ly/3B23Pfe ▶︎ Official Giveaway Rules: https://bit.ly/3ot3ixE ▶︎ Google's Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com ▶︎ YouTube Terms of Service: https://www.youtube.com/t/terms ▶︎ YouTube Community Guidelines: https://www.youtube.com/yt/about/poli.... All entries which don’t comply with YouTube's Community Guidelines will be disqualified. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Music By: "Three Little Drummers from the George Washington Show" and "Bugle Feature: Pezel Twist from Warlike Musick" by The United States Army Old Guard: https://freemusicarchive.org Music By: https://tunestogo.net Music licensed under a Creative Commons Public Domain Mark 1.0 License: http://creativecommons.org/publicdoma... #FedNow #Silver #Gold
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economycontrolgoldsilverdollarinflationurgent warningdeflationlynette zangcbdcfednowyankee stacking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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