Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Angry Patriot Obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥
257 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago |
Shop now

Angry Matt Baker obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥I think it’s safe to say that this man just expressed how we all collectively feel after witnessing another stolen election!

The dreadlocked, t-shirt and short clad Matt Baker’s unimposing demeanor as he approached the podium did not hint at the impassioned speech to come. Mr. Baker channeled the frustrations of many Americans. He was epic.

Well done, sir 👏🏼  

Good on you Sir, we need more AMERICANS just like you, VIKING MAGA!! HELL YA!


Keywords
arizonahearingcitizentodayboard of supervisorsmaricopa countymatt baker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket