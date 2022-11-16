Angry Patriot Obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥

Angry Matt Baker obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥I think it’s safe to say that this man just expressed how we all collectively feel after witnessing another stolen election!
The dreadlocked, t-shirt and short clad Matt Baker’s unimposing demeanor as he approached the podium did not hint at the impassioned speech to come. Mr. Baker channeled the frustrations of many Americans. He was epic.
Well done, sir 👏🏼
Good on you Sir, we need more AMERICANS just like you, VIKING MAGA!! HELL YA!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.