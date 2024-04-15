God & Israel Vs. Iran

Over the last three thousand years, there have been many Purim moments, where the Jews could've been annihilated by Haman or a Hitler. Iran is attempting to be the latest version of Haman and Hitler. Iran started our most recent war on April 13, 2024. Israel should be allowed to attack Iran in return, but USA leaders won't allow it. In the Middle East, that's a sign of weakness and it's an open opportunity for Iran to attack more times in the future. Weakness is disrespected in the Middle East. God will NOT allow Israel to lose. We're watching an apocalyptic battle begin and the end will be Gog Magog.

