World Leaders React to Trump Verdict - El Salvador's Star Studded Inauguration of Bukele 6/2/24

World News Report- Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini, and Nigel Farage- just a few of the leaders around the world who expressed shock and disapproval over the sham trial of Donald Trump. Even the Russian government chimed in with a statement. You might be surprised at the whos who that showed up to celebrate El Salvador's presidential inauguration - Argentina's Milei, Don Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Sen. Mike Lee were among the attendees. In London peaceful pro-Britain supporters gathered waving Union Jack and St. George flags after a month of often violent pro-Palestine rallies. The incoming government of Panama has introduced a plan to limit the treacherous treks through the Darien Gap. Russell Brand gives some pretty incredible insights into what it means to follow Jesus in a video about being a Christian one month on. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!
