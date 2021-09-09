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AxeTruth 09/07 – Once you are awake, you shall remain awake.
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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20 views • September 09, 2021
Once you are awaken, you will remain awake. the Largest anti-medical tyranny protest in Brazil , millions are in the street protesting against lockdowns, mandatory vaccine , and covid19 restrictions .

1.Millions in Brazil fighting against the Pharma-Fascism and the Military is with them!

2. Race Pimping Maj Toure had his "Solutions Summit" in Miami w/ Kwame "tennis shoes for the kids " Brown , ok let see what solutions & accomplishments come from this other than Maj making BANK with passing the microphone around talking the usual blackety black black that never leads to anything productive.

3. 1.5 million tiktok influencer does video "regretting voting for Biden" tells the truth about the MSM lying about Trump

4. Gio and the guns concert start shouting fuck Joe Biden

5. Americans heckling Joe Biden visiting the hurricane damage areas in New Jersey

6. Abortion Baby Killing Liberal Whore says women should stop having sex with men

7. Joe Rogan going to have to sue CNN for lying claims he took horse dewormer for COVID19 when he had a prescription of Ivermectim from doctor.

8. Hospitals are shutting down people kidneys with Remdesmivir

9. Electrician uploads video w/ Oxygen level instrument to judge the air you breathing is safe. He instrument started going off loudly when tested behind a mask

10. Gov West Virgina 25% increase in deaths of the fully vaccinated not unvaccinated

11. Don't Quit Your Jobs pull out your cameras get them to state your terminated

Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.

Thank you for your support!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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