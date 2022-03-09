Monsanto Syping on US for China from 1960s, Every Gun tracked in America from 1960s?

B-52 flies from China w/ heroin, 2 Asia girls in dog cages to Japan, to USA 1968. That is just 1 of the US taxpayer paid mid-air refueling giving international crimiinals Free Shipping like Jeff Bezos Amazon "business" where spying on all of you is what he is really being paid tax dollars for while putting legitimate small business, our of business to then work for Bezos at slave wages.



All data on US Citizens was sent by Big Pharma, Monsanto, and all private and public sectors infiltrated by 1946 Operation Paperclip Nazis and Japanese War Criminals especially Bio-weapon & Holocaust Concentration camp operators and scientists.



Intelligence services cooperate with each other, as they replaced traditional Mafia. Saudi & Israeli intelligence often operate outside of their own country's governments and make the governments their puppets. Israel is the best at managing huge amounts of data, even in the 1960s. China was the best place to store data.



The Human experiments continued. The False Flag Operation was a staple of the Germans burning down their version of a White House and then blaming their enemies.



Age 7 I was beating scores retired Nazi with changed names in a chess tournament for scientists that have a security clearance to be behind Springfield Mass Monsanto Military guarded secret operations area, the cafeteria., 1971,



I am @SvenVonErick on Gab.com and broke down how Richard M. Nixon & Hillary Clinton have to do with turning over control of the US incrementally until the year 2000, in the original agreement. Israeli Intelligence blackmailed/bribed B.A.R. Association is 2/3 of elected lying lawyer scumbag elected officials and the Judicial Branch and Courts.



The Intl Police & Teachers Unions are run by World Bankers like Blackrock and are the gatekeepers, town hall, Dept Public Works & everything key to USA. Gold has been flying to China as the international criminals have free shipping to China on US military planes.



All that is going on is a puppet show. Look at the strings above you. In the 1960s, Nazis, my father, and Chinese Intelligence were talking about confiscating Americans guns and then killing at least 80% of the global population, so here we go.