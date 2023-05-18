Taiwan | Lee Slusher (TPC #1,230)

Lee Slusher is an intelligence and geopolitical risk expert with twenty-five years of analytical and operational experience supporting the U.S. intelligence community, conventional and special operations forces, and the private sector. His on-the-ground experience includes Afghanistan, Iraq, NATO, Ukraine, and Taiwan. Lee is CEO of BT Consulting LLC and creator of “Deep Dive with Lee Slusher” on Substack.





BT Consulting LLC: https://www.lee-bt.com

Substack: https://deepdivewithleeslusher.substack.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeeBTConsulting

Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/







