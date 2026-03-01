BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Jewish Talmud on Christ (4)
Follower of Christ777
689 followers
0
77 views • 20 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to DarknessToLight.111 / DTL111


The Jewish Talmud claims that Christ is boiling in human feces while Hebrews 12:2 says that Christ is sitting at the right hand of the Almighty God the Father.

Yet, the likes of John Hagee, Greg Locke and other Christian zionists uplift the Jews as God’s chosen people. In that case, Mr. Hagee, why are you still a Christian when the Talmud says that Christ, your Savior, is boiling in human excrement?

fathergodholy spiritjesus christchristword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truejewish talmud
