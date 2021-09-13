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Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities, Book Talk
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45 views • September 13, 2021
"Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities", author, Von Galt is interviewed by Jason Ballay of Quantum Research Enlightenment regarding tips on how to deal with ascension, awakening symptoms, and manifesting parallel realities more smoothly using the Four Noble Truths & Eightfold Path technique in the Buddhist spiritual tradition she was raised in. She reveals how being your best self and how you can make a difference in the world by just being a better you, which positively affects your holographic reality and increases the energetic frequency of not only yourself but those around you into 5D, which contributes to creating the Golden Age of Humanity as told in Buddhist folklore.
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/fUTkdVGP0V0
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities":
https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
________________________________________________________
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tshirts / Stickers / Coffee Mugs / Yoga Pants / :
https://teespring.com/stores/nyx-888
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/fUTkdVGP0V0
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities":
https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
________________________________________________________
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tshirts / Stickers / Coffee Mugs / Yoga Pants / :
https://teespring.com/stores/nyx-888
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