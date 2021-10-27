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The Disparity In PCR and Lateral Flow Tests
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72 views • October 27, 2021
The Disparity In PCR and Lateral Flow Tests
https://rumble.com/vob0vf-the-disparity-in-pcr-and-lateral-flow-tests.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Multiple Lateral Flow tests for covid have tested people as positive but when it is followed up by a PCR test (which I believe is the procedure) the PCR Test was showing up as negative. Public Health England are aware of this phenomenon but clueless as to how this is happening and they claim they are investigating.
Sources:
**************
Kit Yates Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2WTBBDM
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2WWRLwg
https://rumble.com/vob0vf-the-disparity-in-pcr-and-lateral-flow-tests.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Multiple Lateral Flow tests for covid have tested people as positive but when it is followed up by a PCR test (which I believe is the procedure) the PCR Test was showing up as negative. Public Health England are aware of this phenomenon but clueless as to how this is happening and they claim they are investigating.
Sources:
**************
Kit Yates Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2WTBBDM
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2WWRLwg
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