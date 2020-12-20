© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather-FBI Fraud-17December2020-5th Generation unrestricted warfare and Cloud Combat
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • December 20, 2020
Cyber Attack still ongoing, Deep State is being Exposed! Rapid Reaction Cyber Task Force up. Powell to SCOTUS. DNI confirms OCONUS election interference! Intelligence leadership failure. 5th Generation unrestricted warfare. Stopping the Dark Economy, Computer System Upgrades for information sharing. Fusion Centers not doing anything. FBI very corrupt and incompetent. FBI opening China investigation everyday. Build local communities. State Propaganda. Deep State Economy is Drugs, People and Weapons. Facebook and Solarwinds changing Election results.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.