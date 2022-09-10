FLASHBACK: RICHARD GAGE IN KOBE (2009)

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-gage
In this week's blast from The Corbett Report past, James brings you his 2009 interview with Richard Gage in Kobe regarding the explosive evidence of the 9/11 demolitions to show you that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Also, he discusses the events surrounding this year's 9/11 anniversary, including the upcoming 2022 9/11 Truth Film Festival where the False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda documentary will be screened in its entirety and James will appear for a Q&A, and the Corbett Pirate Stream, where James and Broc will join Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond for a livestream Watch Along and Q&A of Part 3 of that same documentary.