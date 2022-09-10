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FLASHBACK: RICHARD GAGE IN KOBE (2009)
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The Corbett Report

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SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-gage

In this week's blast from The Corbett Report past, James brings you his 2009 interview with Richard Gage in Kobe regarding the explosive evidence of the 9/11 demolitions to show you that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Also, he discusses the events surrounding this year's 9/11 anniversary, including the upcoming 2022 9/11 Truth Film Festival where the False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda documentary will be screened in its entirety and James will appear for a Q&A, and the Corbett Pirate Stream, where James and Broc will join Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond for a livestream Watch Along and Q&A of Part 3 of that same documentary.

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911corbettreportrichard gage2009flashbacknine eleventhe corbett reportkobe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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