Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse ~ Tanya Veith ~ Part 12/12

INFORMATION
Part 12/12 of this series looks at the spiritual influences behind narcissistic personality disorder and narcissistic abuse.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS
WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Is God Love & Never Changing? Or A Vengeful Narcissistic Tyrant?
Clash of Minds
https://youtu.be/np7oixZTYtA?si=eughJBlh4g5m4NM8
Walter Veith - Total Onslaught
Clash of Minds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTSKfXzdiuE&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6TTHXK9aiIoFcBWWH59esb
Distraction Dilemma
Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkGwxa0Ls&list=PLNomdEoen2NU3QS5OCJFhSclfNDTv4d6x
20/20 Vision | Scott Mayer – 1/3 – American Idolatry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbNBtUCGwXQ&t=3s
20/20 Vision | Scott Mayer – 2/3 – The Hollywood Spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3o5_wMqwQM
20/20 Vision | Scott Mayer – 3/3 – From Hollywood to Paradise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdSz4kw0caA
REFERENCES
Narcissist Needs You to Fail Him, Let Go (with Azam Ali)
Prof. Sam Vaknin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bF2NyJ-ouI
Unmasking Narcissists, Psychopaths, and Their Abuse with RUTH JACOBS in CAMBRIDGE, UK
Prof. Sam Vaknin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.