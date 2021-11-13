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Words From The Lord: "CHOOSE THIS DAY WHOM YOU WILL SERVE." - "DREAM: GLORIFIED BODIES/144,000/NUCLEAR WAR" - "Corruptible to INCORRUPTIBLE!" - "Watch The Clock...Watch The Door!"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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273 views • November 13, 2021
Beautiful dream about 144,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHUvAk7LDzw

Glorified Bodies Dream/144,000 and Nuclear War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HFlk1ko-v0

THE LORD SAYS, MANS FUTURE IS BEING WEIGHED ON MY SCALE OF "JUSTICE"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O55ku53Q7h8

PROPHECY, LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR I DIED FOR YOU SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ria9b_19myM

Corruptible to INCORRUPTIBLE – Averine Pennington
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/corruptible-to-incorruptible-averine-pennington

WATCH THE DOOR. I AM COMING TO YOU WITH YOUR ANOINTING – Watchwoman92
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/watch-the-door-i-am-coming-to-you-with-your-anointing-watchwoman92

WARNING: New York. Hawaii. High bomb-tsunami concern date - NOVEMBER 16.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD3-blLLIG4

November 19th / eclipse. HIGH WATCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nE0DsWfzVjI

DON´T DO IT!!! Israel Child Vaccines to begin with Longest Eclipse of the Century?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNPyNIrVgzU

Astroworld Fallout: Exorcists And Demonologists Break Down The Satanic Influence At Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert
https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/10/astroworld-exorcist-satanic-influence-travis-scott/
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IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

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