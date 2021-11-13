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Words From The Lord: "CHOOSE THIS DAY WHOM YOU WILL SERVE." - "DREAM: GLORIFIED BODIES/144,000/NUCLEAR WAR" - "Corruptible to INCORRUPTIBLE!" - "Watch The Clock...Watch The Door!"
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273 views • November 13, 2021
Beautiful dream about 144,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHUvAk7LDzw
Glorified Bodies Dream/144,000 and Nuclear War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HFlk1ko-v0
THE LORD SAYS, MANS FUTURE IS BEING WEIGHED ON MY SCALE OF "JUSTICE"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O55ku53Q7h8
PROPHECY, LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR I DIED FOR YOU SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ria9b_19myM
Corruptible to INCORRUPTIBLE – Averine Pennington
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/corruptible-to-incorruptible-averine-pennington
WATCH THE DOOR. I AM COMING TO YOU WITH YOUR ANOINTING – Watchwoman92
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/watch-the-door-i-am-coming-to-you-with-your-anointing-watchwoman92
WARNING: New York. Hawaii. High bomb-tsunami concern date - NOVEMBER 16.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD3-blLLIG4
November 19th / eclipse. HIGH WATCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nE0DsWfzVjI
DON´T DO IT!!! Israel Child Vaccines to begin with Longest Eclipse of the Century?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNPyNIrVgzU
Astroworld Fallout: Exorcists And Demonologists Break Down The Satanic Influence At Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert
https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/10/astroworld-exorcist-satanic-influence-travis-scott/
___________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHUvAk7LDzw
Glorified Bodies Dream/144,000 and Nuclear War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HFlk1ko-v0
THE LORD SAYS, MANS FUTURE IS BEING WEIGHED ON MY SCALE OF "JUSTICE"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O55ku53Q7h8
PROPHECY, LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR I DIED FOR YOU SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ria9b_19myM
Corruptible to INCORRUPTIBLE – Averine Pennington
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/corruptible-to-incorruptible-averine-pennington
WATCH THE DOOR. I AM COMING TO YOU WITH YOUR ANOINTING – Watchwoman92
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/watch-the-door-i-am-coming-to-you-with-your-anointing-watchwoman92
WARNING: New York. Hawaii. High bomb-tsunami concern date - NOVEMBER 16.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD3-blLLIG4
November 19th / eclipse. HIGH WATCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nE0DsWfzVjI
DON´T DO IT!!! Israel Child Vaccines to begin with Longest Eclipse of the Century?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNPyNIrVgzU
Astroworld Fallout: Exorcists And Demonologists Break Down The Satanic Influence At Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert
https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/10/astroworld-exorcist-satanic-influence-travis-scott/
___________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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