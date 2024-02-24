The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Audio Adrenaline!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

The word "Love" has taken on many meanings, especially in today's media-driven world. God has gifted us with this capacity as a master-key to effect change in this broken world.





Persuasion Through Love

From Intouch Ministries

Correction is best served with kindness, patience, and concern for the other person’s well-being.

2 Timothy 4:1-3

Yesterday, we saw what it means to serve others. Today, let’s look at another spiritual gift—and here, too, Paul offers a simple definition: He says we exhort “in the work of exhortation” (Romans 12:8). The word comes from the Greek term parakaleó, which means “to call to or for,” “to encourage,” and even “to beg or entreat.”





Audio Adrenaline - Alive (Full Concert)

