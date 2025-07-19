Chinese firm touts ‘self-recharging’ humanoid robot - Humans no longer needed?

Humans no longer needed? Chinese firm touts ‘self-recharging’ humanoid robot

🔶 Walker S2, a new robot designed by China-based UBTech Robotics, apparently needs no help when its battery runs dry.

🔶 In a demo video released this week, the robot can be seen swapping its battery for a new one after deposing the depleted cell into a recharging station.

🔶 This feature, in theory, means that Walker can operate around the clock without human assistance, local media point out.

🔶 Then again, robots do need maintenance and repair from time to time, don’t they?

@Sputnik