The Colorado Shooter Identifies as Non Binary They/Them + POOF -- the Coverage Disappears

The media used the Colorado shooting in the gay night club as another means to smear conservatives without evidence, blaming them squarely for the murders and that we must accept drag queen story hour being perpetrated upon children, normalizing it for their ideological gain.
Suddenly it appears that the shooter identified as non-binary and uses they / them pronouns, now watch the media coverage disappear. These are absolutely dishonest an evil actors that are merely propagandist for the establishment as they try to tear us apart as a nation.
