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American Folk Hero Running For Governor in Idaho Joins Infowars
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130 views • July 19, 2021
Ammon Bundy is well-known for his constitutional activism and most notably for his victory against the Obama Administration in their corrupt overreach by misusing the Bureau Of Land Management to usurp public grazing rights. Now, Ammon is fighting for constitutional purity, traditional values, and free markets by running for Governor in Idaho. Anyone concerned about the liberal agenda, or the direction America is headed needs to visit VoteBundy.com to get involved with his campaign.
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