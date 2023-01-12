Soledar cauldron taken, Russia clean up in progress. Zeliensky stubborness orchestrates meat grinding in Bakhmout !

"Once again I want to confirm the complete liberation and mopping up of the territory of Soledar from the Ukrainian army units. The civilians have been evacuated, the Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender have been destroyed. Approximately 500 Ukrainian fighters have been killed. The entire city is strewn with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers. Any “humanitarian corridor” is out of the question. We are proceeding to mop up the mines."-Yevgeniy Prigozhin (wagner owner)

"Any humanitarian corridor is out of question "

Surrender or die ?






