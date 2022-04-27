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New video reveals leftist group taking credit for censoring Project Veritas on Twitter
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81 views • April 27, 2022
Founder of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe says new undercover video footage of a Media Matters employee reveals him bragging about the company's success in being able to get Project Veritas banned from Twitter. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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