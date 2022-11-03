BEING GROUNDED - Connect To The Earth - Health Benefits

Being Grounded.

I'm sharing this from 'Russell 'Texas' Bentley on Telegram. Someone sent this to him and Russell posted the following reply.

Janet - THANK YOU for this fantastic post about being grounded. I have intuitively known this for years. One of the best ways to be grounded, to make the electrical connection with the Earth, that I have found, is to piss on the ground. In Donetsk right now, we get tap water every 3rd day. So every chance I get, I don't piss in the unflushable toilet, I go outside. And as we all know, water is an excellent electrical conductor, add some sodium, it gets even better.

I spent 4 years, from 13 to 16, in a wilderness school for "troubled youth". We didn't go to school, didn't watch TV, cooked all our meals over a campfire and slept in tents on the ground. It was a major part of my life, brought me back from the brink, and to this day, is one of the main factors in making me who I am. A lot of people have said that I am "based", and I am, but the most accurate description would be to say I am "grounded". ✊🏻🤠👍