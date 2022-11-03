BEING GROUNDED - Connect To The Earth - Health Benefits

Being Grounded.
I'm sharing this from 'Russell 'Texas' Bentley on Telegram. Someone sent this to him and Russell posted the following reply.
Janet - THANK YOU for this fantastic post about being grounded. I have intuitively known this for years. One of the best ways to be grounded, to make the electrical connection with the Earth, that I have found, is to piss on the ground. In Donetsk right now, we get tap water every 3rd day. So every chance I get, I don't piss in the unflushable toilet, I go outside. And as we all know, water is an excellent electrical conductor, add some sodium, it gets even better.
I spent 4 years, from 13 to 16, in a wilderness school for "troubled youth". We didn't go to school, didn't watch TV, cooked all our meals over a campfire and slept in tents on the ground. It was a major part of my life, brought me back from the brink, and to this day, is one of the main factors in making me who I am. A lot of people have said that I am "based", and I am, but the most accurate description would be to say I am "grounded". ✊🏻🤠👍
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.