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FOCUS ON FAUCI ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION
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23 views • October 26, 2021
Focus on Fauci was a two-hour livestream by Sacha Stone on January 5, 2021 :
Experts:
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD
Dr. David E. Martin, PhD
Dr. Rocco Galati – a Canadian lawyer specializing in constitutional law
I have posted the video along with the transcript:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/focus-on-fauci-video-transcript.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/focus-on-fauci-video-transcript.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Experts:
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD
Dr. David E. Martin, PhD
Dr. Rocco Galati – a Canadian lawyer specializing in constitutional law
I have posted the video along with the transcript:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/focus-on-fauci-video-transcript.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/focus-on-fauci-video-transcript.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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