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Miami trauma surgeon helps every day in condo rescue efforts, describes ‘nonstop’ scene
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30 views • July 04, 2021
Ryder Trauma Center surgeon Dr. Howard Lieberman describes the scene at the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida, after spending every day assisting in rescue efforts. #FoxNews #Surfside
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