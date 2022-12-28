Are Vaccines Causing Cancer?

More and more scarey things about the vaccine jabs are coming out every day.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video sourced from:

'We The People News' by Mary

https://rumble.com/c/Mary



Closing credits theme music:

'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People News' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





