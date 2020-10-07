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New Jersey Bill to mandate flu shot on students of all ages
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31 views • October 07, 2020
NEW JERSEY IS AT IT AGAIN! join Jennifer Justice and Stephanie Locricchio as they discuss a new bill being discussed in New Jersey which would force all students possibly even homeschoolers or remote learners to receive a yearly flu shot!
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