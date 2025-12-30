When fake Christians celebrate New Year they give permission for their children to be sacrificed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2025). When these millions of "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God's-Word-mockers" cowardly traitor fake Christians celebrate pagan New Year festival's god Janus, they give human authority permission for Draco avatar Satanist elites to kidnap tens of thousands of their children to be tortured & raped & sacrificed & eaten every year.
