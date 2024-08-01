AR15 ACOG vs Carry Handle Irons - 25m AQT

AmbGun ACOG vs Irons Page

Our recent video on Shaffer upgrades for the ACOG drew numerous comments about the cost of the Trijicon optical gunsight.





The ACOG, despite being “old” tech, is my favorite magnified optic. However, it is not a panacea for lack of marksmanship technique. If you’re dragging wood, you’ll pull that shot 2-3 moa regardless of whether you’re using irons or an optic.





So I did a quick Ambi-AQT shootout. ACOG vs Carry Handle irons. I was going to switch the carry handle to the UTG Super Slim Fixed Rear Sight sent to us by Leapers. I really like the slim, no protruding mounting nuts profile. But I found the elevation wheel clicks a bit too indistinct. Hopefully Leapers releases an American made UTG Pro version of the super slim rear sight…it’d be nice to save 5 ounces of topside weight.





So one sweltering hot day, I shot the ACOG and landed a total score of 230, including an offhand score of 48.





Then on a nice cool day, I shot the Carry Handle rifle getting a 228, including an off hand score of 47.





Given the difference in temperature, this is not a wholly fair comparison. Nonetheless I typically find a 4x magnified optic is worth about 6 points on the AQT. In other words, the ACOG is nice, but you can do work just fine with some good irons.





Coming soon, a known distance, Ambi-AQT Irons vs ACOG shootout. 100 yards offhand, 200 yards sitting, and out to 400 yards prone.