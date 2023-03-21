Create New Account
Inquiries & Simplicities About The Ego | One Great Work Warriors Table
We are looking to rather get the facts straight on the concept of ego, especially in light of the new age notions and mainstream interpretations leaning on the shadow side of the self and all it's selfishness.. I'm not going to reiterate things spoken in this great conversation, but I'll encourage anyone to inquire about these things within yourself.. bring the discussion to your inner mind and open the dialogue to your self talk and examine it, observe objectively, introspectively, reflectively, etc... or not, haha @chrisjantzenendevil5808 hosting a roundtable of gentlemen here to speak upon what is is to be a man and live like one beyond the stereotypes and toxic personalities and such.. @brandonspencer0093 @CryptRicksIveBeenThinking , Jim Adams @jimadams107 and Jerry Tappan @heavyconscience4461 intro/outro music & visulaz mixed by  @AwakenYaMind .. Outro is from Joe Murray, who has a cool website: https://freedomforall.online/ As if there's not enough to check out already, my series I'm doing with  @lesliepowers3487  is doing really well with some great conversations aiming to bridge gaps among the polarities between people  @dissolvingthedivide  PEACE linktree.com/derekbartolacelli

