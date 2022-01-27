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Confirmation The Towers Are CAUSING RADIATION MEANING FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS
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187 views • January 27, 2022
From Learn Something New Today
FLU FROM 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION EMISSIONS - COUNCILS HAVEN'T GOT A CLUE - BBC LIED ABOUT IT - THE MILITARY HAVE ALWAYS KNOW THE TRUTH - TO DELIVER A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON FROM CHINA - IS EVERYONE GETTING IT NOW
FLU FROM 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION EMISSIONS - COUNCILS HAVEN'T GOT A CLUE - BBC LIED ABOUT IT - THE MILITARY HAVE ALWAYS KNOW THE TRUTH - TO DELIVER A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON FROM CHINA - IS EVERYONE GETTING IT NOW
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