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X22 Report A 04. 25. 22.
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201 views • April 25, 2022
Ep. 2759a - [CB] Just Signaled That They Have Been Trapped, Nothing Can Stop This
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IMF director admits that the printed to much money, they thought know would notice, they thought the global economy would be shutdown. The Fed is trapped, they will not be able to control what is coming. The people are realizing that they need to protect their own wealth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
IMF director admits that the printed to much money, they thought know would notice, they thought the global economy would be shutdown. The Fed is trapped, they will not be able to control what is coming. The people are realizing that they need to protect their own wealth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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