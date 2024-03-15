Saudi Arabia Vs Israel Historic Moment at ICJ: Team MBS Lambasts Israel's Aggression in Rafah, Gaza

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to The Netherlands, Ziad Al-Atiyah, condemned Israel's actions at the ICJ, calling them a flagrant violation of international law. He specifically criticized Israel's assault on Gaza, branding it "indefensible," and accused Israel of repeatedly flouting U.N. resolutions.
