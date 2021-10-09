US Navy Official Reveals They've Opened a Portal & Have Created Space Time Modification Technology

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The United States Navy may be far more advanced than what we realize. Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais, who is an inventor for the US Navy, has been working on a number of interesting projects that weren't known by the general public. However, thanks to documents that have been released online, we now know what this inventor and the Navy has been working on. The official documents have revealed that the....
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