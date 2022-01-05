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Grilled Artichokes with Lemon Thyme Aioli
Chef Robert Crawford
Chef Robert Crawford
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24 views • January 05, 2022
Grilled Artichokes with Lemon Thyme Aioli

A simple appetizer of grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli

VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/grilled-artichokes/

1. Wash and prepare the artichokes by trimming the stem and cutting off the top. Place in a steamer and steam until cooked through. Test by inserting a knife into the artichoke heart, if there is little to no resistance it is cooked through. Place cooked artichokes in a ice bath to cool and stop the cooking process.
2. Cut the cooked artichokes in half and using a spook remove the thistles from the center of the artichoke, this part is not edible. Season the artichoke halves with salt, pepper and drizzle olive oil to coat. Please artichokes face down on a grill to get some char.
3. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice and thyme leaves. Continue to whisk and slowly drizzle in olive oil until thickens and fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Serve grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli dipping sauce

Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.

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Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com

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Keywords
recipelemoncookingappetizerchefthymeartichokesaioli
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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