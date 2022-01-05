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Grilled Artichokes with Lemon Thyme Aioli
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24 views • January 05, 2022
Grilled Artichokes with Lemon Thyme Aioli
A simple appetizer of grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/grilled-artichokes/
1. Wash and prepare the artichokes by trimming the stem and cutting off the top. Place in a steamer and steam until cooked through. Test by inserting a knife into the artichoke heart, if there is little to no resistance it is cooked through. Place cooked artichokes in a ice bath to cool and stop the cooking process.
2. Cut the cooked artichokes in half and using a spook remove the thistles from the center of the artichoke, this part is not edible. Season the artichoke halves with salt, pepper and drizzle olive oil to coat. Please artichokes face down on a grill to get some char.
3. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice and thyme leaves. Continue to whisk and slowly drizzle in olive oil until thickens and fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Serve grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli dipping sauce
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
A simple appetizer of grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/grilled-artichokes/
1. Wash and prepare the artichokes by trimming the stem and cutting off the top. Place in a steamer and steam until cooked through. Test by inserting a knife into the artichoke heart, if there is little to no resistance it is cooked through. Place cooked artichokes in a ice bath to cool and stop the cooking process.
2. Cut the cooked artichokes in half and using a spook remove the thistles from the center of the artichoke, this part is not edible. Season the artichoke halves with salt, pepper and drizzle olive oil to coat. Please artichokes face down on a grill to get some char.
3. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice and thyme leaves. Continue to whisk and slowly drizzle in olive oil until thickens and fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Serve grilled artichokes with lemon thyme aioli dipping sauce
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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