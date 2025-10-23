CHP Talks: Christian McCay—Moving Political Mountains in BC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 23, 2025: My guest this week is Christian McCay, someone we’ve known for some years and who—on October 18 in Abbotsford BC—was elected to serve as the next Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC (CHP-BC), the provincial wing of CHP Canada. Recorded on the front lawn of the BC Legislature in Victoria, we discuss Mr. McCay’s background and previous experience in seeking to restore biblical morality at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. I look forward to the growth and impact of CHP-BC in the days ahead with Christian McCay at the helm!
Learn more about CHP BC: https://www.chpbc.ca
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/