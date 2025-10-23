CHP Talks: Christian McCay—Moving Political Mountains in BC!

October 23, 2025: My guest this week is Christian McCay, someone we’ve known for some years and who—on October 18 in Abbotsford BC—was elected to serve as the next Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC (CHP-BC), the provincial wing of CHP Canada. Recorded on the front lawn of the BC Legislature in Victoria, we discuss Mr. McCay’s background and previous experience in seeking to restore biblical morality at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. I look forward to the growth and impact of CHP-BC in the days ahead with Christian McCay at the helm!

