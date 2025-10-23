BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Christian McCay—Moving Political Mountains in BC!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
38 views • 1 day ago

October 23, 2025: My guest this week is Christian McCay, someone we’ve known for some years and who—on October 18 in Abbotsford BC—was elected to serve as the next Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC (CHP-BC), the provincial wing of CHP Canada. Recorded on the front lawn of the BC Legislature in Victoria, we discuss Mr. McCay’s background and previous experience in seeking to restore biblical morality at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. I look forward to the growth and impact of CHP-BC in the days ahead with Christian McCay at the helm!

Learn more about CHP BC: https://www.chpbc.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedompoliticsprotesteducationvaccinationprolifemoralityvictoriamandatesbritish columbiachp canadarod taylorschoolsconvoybctruckerschp-bccaucuschp talkschristian heritagebcpoliebychristian mccaybill-36rustad
