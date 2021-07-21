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The deaths that follow the vaccine!
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302 views • July 21, 2021
Folks this is SERIOUS! We need to be on point with the questions and if we don't get an acceptable, ACCURATE answer then we need to walk away. Something far more sinister is at play here...
Watch this video
https://www.brighteon.com/7e92e542-9965-43ef-85c9-79d0b30bd3ad
https://www.openvaers.com/images/files/FridayOpenVAERSAlert07-16-21.pdf
Watch this video
https://www.brighteon.com/7e92e542-9965-43ef-85c9-79d0b30bd3ad
https://www.openvaers.com/images/files/FridayOpenVAERSAlert07-16-21.pdf
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