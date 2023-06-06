⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - (06 June 2023) - Text Only

(6 June 2023)

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a long-range air-based high-precision weapons attack on one of the AFU decision-making centres.

💥The assigned target has been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached. ◽️Close to Artyomovsk, Four offensive attempts by the AFU 5th Mountain Assault Brigade towards Kleshcheyevka and the 77th Airmobile Brigade near Berkhovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been successfully repelled by the active actions of the Yug Group of Forces. The enemy was not allowed to bypass and cut into our defences.

💥The enemy losses were over 260 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 2 Grad MLRS systems, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and D-30 and Msta-B howitzers. ◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novomlynsk, Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥In addition, the activities of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted. The enemy losses were 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles and 3 Grad MLRS. ◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers. ◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pickup trucks and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 84 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 114 areas. ◽️Ammunition depots of the AFU 57th and 72nd mechanised brigades and the AFU 108th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed close to Bogdanovka, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region). Air defence forces have shot down: ▪️2 AFU Su-25 aircraft close to Babino (Kherson region) and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic); ▪️1 AFU Su-27 fighter close to Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic); ▪️2 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters close to Novodovarovka (Zaporozhye region) and Vodyanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Intercepted: 1 Storm Shadow cruise missile, 1 HARM anti-radar missile, and 12 HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

💥In addition, 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Urozhaynoye, Tokmak and Pshenichnoye (Zaporozhye region).

⚡️During 5 June, the enemy continued the offensive concentrating the main efforts on Vremevka outpost in South Donetsk direction. ◽️Having suffered heavy losses the day before, the Kiev regime reorganised the remnants of the 23rd and 31st mechanised brigades into separate combined units, which continued the offensive operations close to Novodarovka and Levadnoye. In addition, a new brigade was brought into the action in this area. ◽️At the same time, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of Oktyabrsky state farm and Novodonetskoye by the 37th Marine Infantry Brigade with the reinforcements based on the units of the AFU 68th Mountain Jaeger Brigade.

💥The enemy was attacked with a comprehensive fire attack by Army, Ground-Attack and Operational-Tactical aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, as well as heavy flamethrower systems.

💥As a result of active and self-sacrificing actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, which displayed courage and heroism, the enemy has been stopped, and the set tasks haven’t been achieved. The AFU formations and military units suffered significant losses. ◽️Total AFU losses in South Donetsk direction were over 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen, 28 tanks, including FRG-manufactured 8 Leopard tanks, three French-manufactured AMX-10 wheeled tanks, and 109 armoured fighting vehicles.







