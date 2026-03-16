International Bankers, who run the world, intend for the U.S. to lose the war in Iran; Prof. Jiang

Prof. Jiang Xueqin, Chinese-Canadian educator, historian, geopolitical theorist, tells Nima on “Dialogue Works” on March 7, 2026:

"These parasites [the international bankers who call themselves the Illuminati] intend for America to lose this war in Iran so that they can collapse the entire American economy and drive millions and millions into abject poverty where they will own nothing and be happy."

"That's the game plan here."

"You [the U.S.] have... $40 trillion in debt."

"The only way that you can get rid of this debt is by destroying the American economy, by collapsing the American economy."

"What's really going on is not a financial war."

"What's really going on is not a material war, [is not] a military war."

"What's going on is a spiritual war [fighting against evil]."

"That's what's really going on."

"You think the United States actually matters."

"You think the United States went into Afghanistan, went to Iraq to win the war, to control these places."

"But Julian Assange, he said something really important."

"What he told us is this."

"The point is not to have successful wars."

"The point is to have never-ending wars so that the military-industrial complex, this transnational security system [extending across national boundaries], can steal from the American taxpayer."

[Many say that the military-industrial complex (including the CIA) works for the international bankers.]

"America... it's just a host [for the parasite, the Illuminati, to suck dry]."

"What matters is the parasite [the international bankers who call themselves the Illuminati.]"

"What matters are the secret societies [the Illuminati, the Freemasons, the Olympians, etc), these transnational capital groups."

"That's who controls the world, and these are the ones behind everything.”

"They choreograph these wars in order to extract as much wealth as possible from their nation-state hosts [the U.S. in this case] before the nation-state collapses."

"That's what's happening."

"These parasites [the international bankers who call themselves the Illuminati] intend for America to lose this war in Iran so that they can collapse the entire American economy and drive millions and millions into abject poverty where they will own nothing and be happy."

"That's the game plan here."

"You [the U.S.] have... $40 trillion in debt."

"The only way that you can get rid of this debt is by destroying the American economy, by collapsing the American economy."





The full 1:25 hour interview, which is titled "Jiang Xueqin: The Iran War: The Watershed Moment That Changed the Middle East Forever", is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/2ckeylIzdUP5/

__

The U.S. Debt Clock is posted here:

https://www.usdebtclock.org/

------------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

------------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!