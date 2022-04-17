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Shanghai Descends Into Chaos
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1308 views • April 17, 2022
MIRRORED from HealthImpactNews
Reports coming out of Shanghai show riots now breaking out among desperate people fighting back against police forcing people into quarantine concentration camps, and horrible side effects from the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines where people are reportedly dropping dead soon after the shots.
Article where comments can be submitted: https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/shanghai-descends-into-chaos-as-taiwan-military-distributes-survival-handbook-to-citizens-in-preparation-for-china-invasion/
Reports coming out of Shanghai show riots now breaking out among desperate people fighting back against police forcing people into quarantine concentration camps, and horrible side effects from the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines where people are reportedly dropping dead soon after the shots.
Article where comments can be submitted: https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/shanghai-descends-into-chaos-as-taiwan-military-distributes-survival-handbook-to-citizens-in-preparation-for-china-invasion/
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