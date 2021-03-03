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THE VICTORIAN HYPERLOOP OR OLD WORLD TRANSPORT🏎 ( HISTORY IS A LIE )
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63 views • March 03, 2021
VICTORIAN HYPERLOOP OR OLD WORLD TRANSPORT
🏎THE VICTORIAN HYPERLOOP OR OLD WORLD TRANSPORT🏎
( HISTORY IS A LIE )
🙂FINALLY BACK ON THE SCENE AFTER A TOUGH COUPLE OF WEEKS BEING TESTED TO THE MAX...🙂
😅NEVER THE LESS😅
🚃PNEUMATIC TRAINS, PNEUMATIC CAPSULES FOR HUMANS IN MID TO LATE 1800'S 🚃
🚉PLUS A LITTLE ON TRAIN TUNNELS🚉
😯AS ALWAYS IM GOBSMACKED BY WHAT I COME ACROSS😯
💪🏻PLEASE LIKE AND PLEASE SUBSCRIBE💪🏻
🍀STAY LUCKY🍀
❤PEACE OUT❤
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTeaCfGLItytCMsU1DQ7Wsg
🏎THE VICTORIAN HYPERLOOP OR OLD WORLD TRANSPORT🏎
( HISTORY IS A LIE )
🙂FINALLY BACK ON THE SCENE AFTER A TOUGH COUPLE OF WEEKS BEING TESTED TO THE MAX...🙂
😅NEVER THE LESS😅
🚃PNEUMATIC TRAINS, PNEUMATIC CAPSULES FOR HUMANS IN MID TO LATE 1800'S 🚃
🚉PLUS A LITTLE ON TRAIN TUNNELS🚉
😯AS ALWAYS IM GOBSMACKED BY WHAT I COME ACROSS😯
💪🏻PLEASE LIKE AND PLEASE SUBSCRIBE💪🏻
🍀STAY LUCKY🍀
❤PEACE OUT❤
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTeaCfGLItytCMsU1DQ7Wsg
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