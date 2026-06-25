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COWS are SICK, COLLAPSING & being EUTHANIZED after Denmark MANDATED farmers to add Bovaer to cattle feed.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
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COWS are SICK, COLLAPSING & being EUTHANIZED after Denmark MANDATED farmers to add Bovaer to cattle feed.

Bill Gates & his transhumanism agenda MUST be STOPPED.

Bovaer's 3-NOP stays in the ANIMALS & threatens HUMAN FERTILITY through meat & dairy consumption.

😋😚😌😋🤓

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