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Celebrities and their Christian god...
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327 views • July 25, 2021
It is well known that Hollywood is a Luciferian empire. Yet they worship Jesus. Why? Because Jesus is not the name of the son of God (Yahweh). Yahushua Messiah is the true name of the son of Yahweh.
The one world religion is the merging of Lucifer with Christianity. WAKE UP!
The one world religion is the merging of Lucifer with Christianity. WAKE UP!
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