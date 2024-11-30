9/11 Stories - Tim Brown [2021]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDNY member who was re-assigned to the Mayor's Office of Emergency Management @ WTC 7. Tim is one of the few who was outside but right under Tower 2 when it started to collapse and survived. This is his story.
"We're trained as firefighters: you can never outrun a building collapse - it moves too fast and it will catch you. So i knew our only chance was to get protection over our heads... so i ran back to the doors of Marriott hotel.... i hit the floor, i knew that my only chance at survival - from experience - was to get a vertical column and hold on to it. We had found people, over the years, who survived building collapses were near the vertical column because that's the strongest part of a building..." - Tim