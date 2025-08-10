🔍Is Big Pharma silencing cancer breakthroughs?

Ivermectin-related peer-reviewed research is uncovering what Big Pharma REFUSES to acknowledge: Ivermectin shows powerful anti-cancer effects, Dr. William Makis, MD. radiologist, oncologist, cancer researcher has revealed in an interview shared online.

📈 Some studies show that the drug triggers up to 83% cancer cell death, shuts down tumor blood supply, and kills 85% of cancer stem cells.

In one documented case, an 11-year-old leukemia patient saw 90% of cancer cells wiped out in just one week on ivermectin.

It also boosts the effect of chemo drugs by up to 300%, and even reverses chemo resistance – with minimal side effects.

While Big Pharma sells treatments for $100,000 a year, this safe, affordable option is being kept in the shadows.