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TAKE JERUSALEM
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50 views • April 27, 2021
Qur`an 4:154-155 So, for their breaking the compact, and disbelieving in the signs of God, and slaying the Prophets without right, and for their saying, “Our hearts are uncircumcised” — nay, but God sealed them for their unbelief, so they believe not, except a few.
Qur`an 17:4-7 And We decreed for the Children of Israel in the Book: “You shall do corruption in the earth twice.…”
So, when the promise of the first of these came to pass, We sent against you servants of Ours, men of great might, and they went through the habitations, and it was a promise performed.
Then We gave back to you the turn to prevail over them.…
Then, when the promise of the second came to pass, We sent against you Our servants to discountenance you, and to enter the Temple, as they entered it the first time.
Qur`an 5:19 People of the Book, now there has come to you Our Messenger, making clear to you many things you have been concealing of the Book, and effacing many things.
Qur`an 17:4-7 And We decreed for the Children of Israel in the Book: “You shall do corruption in the earth twice.…”
So, when the promise of the first of these came to pass, We sent against you servants of Ours, men of great might, and they went through the habitations, and it was a promise performed.
Then We gave back to you the turn to prevail over them.…
Then, when the promise of the second came to pass, We sent against you Our servants to discountenance you, and to enter the Temple, as they entered it the first time.
Qur`an 5:19 People of the Book, now there has come to you Our Messenger, making clear to you many things you have been concealing of the Book, and effacing many things.
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