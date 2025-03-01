BrightLearn - Altered Genes, Twisted Truth by Steven Druker

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steven Druker’s "Altered Genes, Twisted Truth" exposes the flawed foundations and risks of genetic engineering in food, tracing its history from the 1980s when biologist Ernst Mayr urged Philip Regal to challenge the industry’s unchecked practices. Regal, alarmed by the deregulation of genetic engineering and its assumed safety, argued that each GMO should be rigorously evaluated for environmental and health risks, including unintended disruptions to ecosystems and biochemical pathways. Despite his warnings, the biotech industry, supported by government regulators, dismissed concerns, promoting GMOs as safe without adequate testing. Key flaws included the scientifically unjustifiable concept of "substantial equivalence," which allowed GMOs to bypass rigorous safety assessments, and high-profile cases like the Flavr Savr tomato and toxic tryptophan supplement, which revealed regulatory failures and health risks. Druker highlights the industry’s suppression of dissent, distortion of facts, and prioritization of profit over safety, while also noting growing public demand for transparency and accountability, offering hope for a more responsible approach to genetic engineering.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

