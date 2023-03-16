«Θα εκτιναχθεί ο Κασιδιάρης στις εκλογές» ομολογούν οι δημοσκόποι... 💥

💥 Δημοσκόπηση της «Ζούγκλας» 15 Μαρτίου 2023
https://www.zougla.gr/politiki/article/psifos-orgis-2074722
Η απόλυτη διάλυση της χώρας από τον Μητσοτάκη και τα συστημικά κόμματα αλλά και η πλήρης ατιμωρησία τους, έχουν εκτινάξει τα ποσοστά του Εθνικού Κόμματος Έλληνες. Αυτό ομολογούν με δέος οι δημοσκόποι, προκαλώντας παροξυσμό στους πολιτικούς, που ενώνονται και επιτίθενται με μίσος στον Ηλία Κασιδιάρη.
