«Θα εκτιναχθεί ο Κασιδιάρης στις εκλογές» ομολογούν οι δημοσκόποι... 💥
Published Yesterday

💥  Δημοσκόπηση της «Ζούγκλας»  15 Μαρτίου 2023

https://www.zougla.gr/politiki/article/psifos-orgis-2074722

Η απόλυτη διάλυση της χώρας από τον Μητσοτάκη και τα συστημικά κόμματα αλλά και η πλήρης ατιμωρησία τους, έχουν εκτινάξει τα ποσοστά του Εθνικού Κόμματος Έλληνες. Αυτό ομολογούν με δέος οι δημοσκόποι, προκαλώντας παροξυσμό στους πολιτικούς, που ενώνονται και επιτίθενται με μίσος στον Ηλία Κασιδιάρη.

